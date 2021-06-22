Zacks: Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $668.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.54.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

