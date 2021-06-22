Zacks: Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

