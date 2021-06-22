Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce $386.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.33 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $208.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

