Zacks: Analysts Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.62) and the highest is ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLMD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,730.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $518.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.34. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.