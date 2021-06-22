Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Ball by 7.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. Ball has a twelve month low of $67.10 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

