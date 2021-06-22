Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $4.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will announce earnings of $4.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.38 and the highest is $5.24. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 465.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.28. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,058. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

