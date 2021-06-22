Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Fanhua by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fanhua by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,597,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANH stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 71,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,376. The company has a market cap of $805.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.58. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

