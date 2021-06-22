Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post $182.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.06 million to $184.90 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $749.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $785.33 million to $807.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $46.05. 5,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,742. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

