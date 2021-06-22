Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce sales of $22.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.48 million. Identiv posted sales of $19.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.06 million to $101.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $116.33 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,132. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $350.41 million, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.