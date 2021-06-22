Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.69). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of IONS opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after buying an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,960,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,994,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

