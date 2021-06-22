Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. 1,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,812. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.