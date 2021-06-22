Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $90.36 on Friday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

