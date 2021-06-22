Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.41). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 1,154.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,982 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

