Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Globant reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after acquiring an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globant by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $222.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.45. Globant has a 12 month low of $137.97 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 143.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

