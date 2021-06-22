Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.09. Hess reported earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 346.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1,920.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 398,423 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 399,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.61. 45,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $90.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

