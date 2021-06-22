Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.95. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $7.59 on Tuesday, reaching $359.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.25. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

