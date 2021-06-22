Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report sales of $294.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.10 million to $297.00 million. SPX reported sales of $373.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,532. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

