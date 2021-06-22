Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.63. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.78. 13,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,704. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $132.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.