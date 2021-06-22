Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,811,772 shares of company stock worth $552,928,354. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

