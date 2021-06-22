Zacks: Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.44. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 594.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 3.04. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

