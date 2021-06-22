Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Hold

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 894,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

