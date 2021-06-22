Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Hold

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Shares of CVCO stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $218.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $242.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.52.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

