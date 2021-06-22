Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Sell

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $477.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,504,031.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.