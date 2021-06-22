Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

IMMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

IMMR stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

