Zacks Investment Research Lowers Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) to Strong Sell

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

AUCOY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945. Polymetal International has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

