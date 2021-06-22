Zacks Investment Research Lowers SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

SFL stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SFL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in SFL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SFL by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 24.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

