Zano (ZANO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $138,392.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Zano has a market cap of $21.28 million and approximately $138,392.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00006135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,473.08 or 1.00110030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00027541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00314669 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00725315 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.53 or 0.00365416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054829 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,724,644 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,144 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

