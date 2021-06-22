Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 543.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 468.4% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $26,585.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00638757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

