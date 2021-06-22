Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will announce $67.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Zovio reported sales of $103.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $269.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.86 million to $270.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,193,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,654,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zovio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zovio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 640,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,498 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Zovio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the period. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZVO opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.