Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce sales of $187.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $185.91 million. Zscaler reported sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $660.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,557,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,934. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.57. 41,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,440. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

