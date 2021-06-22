Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-0.090 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 70,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -126.91 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,934 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

