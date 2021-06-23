-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RESN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the first quarter worth $32,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RESN opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

