-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.08). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after buying an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,307. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

