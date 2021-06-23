-$0.20 EPS Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.16.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.