$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 535,045 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,890,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

