-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is $0.16. The Boeing posted earnings of ($4.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.47. 500,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,600,266. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

