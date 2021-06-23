$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.83 million, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.