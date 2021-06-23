-$0.31 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

TUFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

