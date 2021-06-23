$0.33 EPS Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

