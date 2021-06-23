-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.07). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 391,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,741. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $382.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,220 shares of company stock worth $4,558,375 over the last 90 days. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 336,420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

