-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). New Relic reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 360%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

NEWR stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,192 shares of company stock worth $6,331,396 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

