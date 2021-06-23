$0.50 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. 17,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,654. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.