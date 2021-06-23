-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,716. The company has a market cap of $272.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

