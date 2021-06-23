$0.80 EPS Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,393. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

