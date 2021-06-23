0Chain Price Reaches $0.36 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and $194,210.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00100096 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

