$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $970.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $817.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SITE traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.23. 413,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.22.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

