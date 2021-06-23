$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.26. 1,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,310. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.04. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of -0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

