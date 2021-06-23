$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. MetLife posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

