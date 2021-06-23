10,063 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $146,377,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $90,320,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $80,266,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $72,283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $55,681,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE:WFG opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.