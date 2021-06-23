10,673 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 620,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.40 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

